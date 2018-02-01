TV sales not so strong this year heading into the big game

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If the New England Patriots were about to make a rare Super Bowl appearance, pats fans would be lining up to buy a big screen TV for Sunday’s big game.

But so many recent New England Patriots Super Bowl appearances have sharply diminished the pre-game TV sales.

Salesman Joe Brissette told 22News, it was different when the Patriots began their multi Super Bowl appearances a few years ago.

“We got a tremendous amount of sales in television at that time, it was really great the patriots are winning,” Brissette said.

Brissette said it’s too bad Patriots fans already purchased their big screen TV’s for previous Super Bowl games, because prices have dropped, a 70-inch TV now sells for less than $1,000.