Special exhibit at Tower Square reveals untold stories about women of color

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new exhibit featured in the Pan African Historical Museum was unveiled Thursday at Springfield’s Tower Square.

Bay Path University, in conjunction with several partners, launched a special exhibit entitled “Untold Stories About Women of Color On the Move.”

The “On The Move” drive started in 1970, made up of women focused on the fight for equality.

“This is an exhibit of women of color who are a part of history,” Janine Fondon, professor at Bay Path University told 22News. “We wanted to really give the icons their due. Some of them are local, some of them are regional, some of them are national.”

The exhibit features pictures, stories, and memorabilia from remarkable women of color who made their mark in history.