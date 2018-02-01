Super Bowl food: What are they serving in the stadium?

(WCMH) – The culinary team at U.S. Bank Stadium have spent the last year creating a special menu for those in attendance at the big game.

Not only will fans attending Super Bowl LII get a taste of Minnesota and the Twin Cities, they will have the opportunity to try some items paying homage to the teams themselves.

Each of these sandwiches incorporates signature ingredients that provide a little hometown flavor for fans traveling from Boston and Philadelphia.

New England Clam Roll – Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Griddled Roll

South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich – Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Hoagie Roll

PHOTOS: Super Bowl stadium food View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Aramark Senior Executive at U.S. Bank Stadium Chef James Mehne holds signature sandwiches he created for Super Bowl LII celebrating hometown flavors of the Philadelphia Eagles, left, and New England Patriots, right, at the Super Bowl menu preview Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark) Among the new menu items Aramark will offer at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII is a South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich (Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Hoagie Roll) celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark) Among the new menu items Aramark will offer at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII is a New England Clam Roll (Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Griddled Roll) celebrating the New England Patriots Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark) The Wicked Red - AFC Cocktail 612 Burger w Tots BBQ Loaded Baked Potato Super Bowl LII will mark the first-ever Super Bowl to sell a pre-packed compostable peanut bag. The availability of this environmentally-friendly peanut packaging is a component of the NFL's drive to divert waste generated during the Super Bowl from the landfill on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP Images for Aramark) Three Cheese Mac n Cheese

Two specialty cocktails have also been crafted to pair with each sandwich.

The Wicked Red (AFC) — Cranberry Juice, Rum and Blueberry

Midnight Green Punch (NFC) — Vodka, Sour Apple and Lemon-Lime Soda

The general concessions menu features a variety of original Minnesota-themed concepts, fan favorite destinations and classic stadium fare.

Highlights include:

612 Burger Kitchen (handmade black Angus beef blend burgers)

Bud’s BBQ (house-made barbecue classics)

Wild & Fresh Market (assorted “better for you” options, salads and gluten-free fare)

Mill City Classics (hot dogs, brats and nachos)

Stone Arch Pizza Co. (pizza)

State Fair Classics celebrates the Minnesota State Fair, the country’s largest expo, with fare such as smoked turkey leg, pork chop on a stick, and cookie dough cone.

“The Twin Cities’ bustling food scene features a wide array of distinctive flavors and we’re looking forward to showcasing these bold tastes at the Super Bowl,” said Aramark’s Chef James Mehne.

Throughout the club levels, guests will be treated to a variety of featured offerings such as homemade Walleye Chowder with wild rice, potatoes, dill and vermouth; Braised Short Rib Sandwich with pancetta, arugula, smoked tomatoes, pickled red onions, roasted garlic and cheddar cheese; and Kramarczuk’s Wild Rice Bratwurst with caramelized onions and lingonberry chutney.

For suiteholders, the menu packages feature Andrew Zimmern’s Northwood’s Porchetta Sandwich; Revival’s famous Southern Fried Chicken; St. Croix Valley Winter Green Salad; Smoked Brisket Mac n Cheese; Pan Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake; and Minnesota Maple Nut Goodie Bread Pudding.

