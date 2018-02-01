STCC raises Black American Heritage flag for Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College honored the beginning of Black History Month on Thursday with a flag raising.

To recognize the achievements and contributions African Americans have made in U.S. history, STCC will hold several events on campus in honor of Black History Month.

Multicultural Affairs manager Vonetta Lightfoot told 22News why it’s important to hold these activities during Black History Month.

“We have a very diverse campus,” Lightfoot said. “And we want to make sure students, faculty, and staff are engaged in different activities that recognize different cultures and different heritages and different ways of doing things.”

STCC has been holding this flag raising to honor Black History Month for 26 years.