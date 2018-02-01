Quick burst of accumulating snow possible overnight into Friday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking a potentially slippery commute for your Friday morning.
A quick accumulation of snow is possible by 7:00 a.m. Friday with a coating to 2 inches expected in the Pioneer Valley, and some higher amounts likely east and west of the valley in the hilly areas.
Once the snow ends, the sun comes out and temperatures are expected to reach near 30 degrees. The next chance for snow is on Sunday. Stay with 22News on air and online for the latest forecast.
