Popular spring in Becket could soon be closed to public

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a popular place where people from all over come to get water, but it could soon be closed to the public.

Just about 50 feet from the Chester town line in Becket, is the Becket Spring. It is along Route 20, and is a very popular place for people to get water. The water flows out of a pipe at about 10 gallons per minute. People come and fill up jugs with the spring water.

The spring may soon be closing. Water samples from it have tested positive for total-coliform bacteria and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has ordered the town to either install a disinfection system or make the spring inaccessible to the public.

Some residents like Michele Kenney are working to save the spring.

“I went to Gail Labelle the Becket Board of Health Director and talked to her about our findings and it seemed to us that there was an outside event that was causing the contamination and that it wasn’t inherently in the water,” Kenney said.

Kenney and some of her colleagues have been analyzing the test results and they believe they know what might be causing the contamination.

“So we’re working with Gail and the board of health to finalize some different strategies to make some alterations to the pipe itself so that it can not be contaminated by people attaching hoses and pipes to it which we believe is the source of the contaminate.”

And many residents are hoping the spring can be saved.

“I love them, It’s the only water my kids drink, I drink my pets drink my friends drink…that’s why I’m here and I will be attending the meeting and want to save the spring,” Heather Reed, of Chester, said.

The Becket Board of Health is holding a meeting on Monday, February 5th to discuss the spring closing

If you’re interested in helping to save the spring you are encouraged to attend that meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Becket Town Hall.