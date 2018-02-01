Police seize 100+ grams of powder and crack cocaine, Springfield man facing multiple charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing a number of charges after police seized more than 100 grams of powder and crack cocaine Thursday.

Spokesman of the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told 22News 46-year-old Richard Williams is facing charges including trafficking in cocaine of 100-200 grams, resisting arrest, assault and battery by means of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and drug violation near a school or park.

Williams is also facing additional charges of two counts of possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute.

Walsh told 22News officers found 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, nearly $5,000 in cash, two bags of PCP, scales and packaging material.

Springfield officers arrested Williams at 11:50 a.m. after a short pursuit that ended on I-91 south. Walsh explained that the Springfield man entered the highway going the wrong way and eventually stopped in the breakdown lane.

Walsh added that officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the Super 8 Motel on 1500 Riverdale Road in West Springfield, where Williams was renting a room, and found the drugs.

West Springfield officers assisted with the search.