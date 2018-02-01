Parents look for answers after school serves desiccated pizza slices

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — If you spend any time on social media, there’s a fairly good chance you’ve seen it.

A picture of a dried out slice of pepperoni and cheese pizza, which was served to students at a local middle school.

Some of you were appalled and contacted NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi.

Tom did some digging and discovered Grant Middle School in Marion County recently served the leftover pie.

The school’s food services director immediately contacted Tom. In an email, she said an outside vendor provides the pizza, and added, “The quality of this slice is very poor and should not have been served.”

She said, “We now have banned all reheats until we can incorporate better quality controls.”