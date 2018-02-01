Officials report 52 flu-related deaths in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fatal flu season continues to impact Connecticut.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that 52 deaths have been attributed to the flu so far this season.

Related Content: Flu shot still your best defense against virus as nationwide cases increase

Just last week, DPH announced that 32 people in the state suffered flu-related deaths.

Officials say of this week’s deaths, 44 were among patients over the age of 65.

Related Content: As strain of dog flu spreads, 22News explains how you can spot any signs

“We have heard from individuals concerned about reports of a shortage of rapid flu tests. This is not surprising for this time in the flu season, especially with the volume of patients presenting with flu symptoms. Fortunately, our hospitals have other ways to test patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of influenza,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino.

Dr. Pino also said that it is still not too late to get a flu shot.