Northampton’s mayor wants city tax on recreational marijuana

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s mayor made recommendations Thursday night for a city tax on recreational marijuana.

Mayor David Narkewicz recommended to the city council that Northampton set a 3 percent sales tax on recreational pot.

That’s in addition to the state sales tax.

Northampton is facing an estimated budget shortfall of $830,000 for fiscal 2019, and recreational marijuana revenues could take a lot of pressure off.

“We have to submit and pass our budget before July 1, so if anything, it could be potential revenue down the road, so if anything, it could help offset the need to borrow from reserves, but at this point it’s still hypothetical,” Narkewicz told 22News.

Retail recreational pot sales will start in Massachusetts in July.

Mayor Narkewicz also made zoning recommendations specific for retail pot shops.