Northampton to offer 8 week Citizen Police Academy free of charge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday night, the Northampton Police Department will be welcoming residents to the 2018 Citizen Police Academy.

Participants will learn a wide range of topics including patrol procedures, forensic evidence and more.

At the end of the program, participants will graduate and have a chance to ride with a police officer and experience policing up close.

The program is designed to strengthening trust between police and the community.

“If the police respond to your home or you deal with the police in a certain instance, you may not see what we do in totality,” said Sergeant Patrick Moody, who is overseeing the program. “You’re going to learn a lot, hopefully, know what we do in the background.”

Background checks were conducted on all applicants and those with a criminal history were rejected.

The Northampton police is expecting about 20 participants. The Citizen Police Academy is free of charge.