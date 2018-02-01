No crackdown on pot ‘gifting’ in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts has created a cottage industry of companies selling the drug under the guise of giving it away for free.

The Associated Press has confirmed at least two companies have been operating in the Boston area for more than a year.

HighSpeed delivers high-priced bottles of juice that come with a “gift” of marijuana. Duuber sells marijuana-themed T-shirts with free cannabis.

In western Massachusetts, an unidentified Craigslist seller offered plastic sandwich bags costing up to $325 with marijuana tossed in for “free.” Springfield officials also ordered a smoke shop to stop giving away marijuana to customers who paid a $25 to $50 admission fee.

But there haven’t been any prosecutions or arrests related to such operations since the state legalized pot in 2016.