Neighbor unhappy with Greenfield woman’s medical marijuana use in smoke-free apartment

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is being evicted from a Greenfield apartment complex for smoking medical marijuana.

Dina Healey said she has been smelling marijuana on the third floor since she moved into the apartment in November.

Anita Nelson moves around in a motorized wheelchair and suffers from a spinal injuries, PTSD, and a torn rotator cuff. She has a license for medical marijuana and says smoking it helps relieve her pain.

Nelson was given an eviction notice in July for violating the apartments “no-smoking” policy. Residents have to go outside if they want to smoke cigarettes.

Healey lives on the the same floor Nelson and says her apartment always reeks of marijuana.

“Sometimes it smells like skunk,” Healey said. “It’s really bad, I have a dog and my niece who has special needs comes up and she makes faces about what’s that smell.”

Healey said she’s empathetic towards Nelson, but believes she can take marijuana through edibles instead.

She also said she’s confronted Mill House Apartments about it and told her they are working on the problem.

Spokesman for Beacon Communities Scott Ferson told 22News Mill House Apartments is a federally subsidized complex. Marijuana in any form is illegal under federal law.

