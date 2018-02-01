Massachusetts ban on bump stocks now in effect

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The second stage of the new law banning bump stocks goes into effect Thursday.

If you own a bump stock- an add-on that can make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a machine gun- you were supposed to have turned it in to police already.

Once the bump stocks are in state police hands, they will eventually be destroyed.

Starting Thursday, if you get caught in possession of a bump stock, you could face criminal prosecution, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The first stage of the new law went into effect on November 3, in which the buying or selling of bump stocks became illegal in Massachusetts.