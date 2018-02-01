Man arrested after dog found with gunshot wounds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested early Wednesday morning when police found his dog shot in the head inside an apartment, according to a police report.

Taylor Weir, 23, was arrested Wednesday, January 31 in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.

Fayetteville officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. to a possible suicidal person in the 700 block of W. Stone Street. The caller, Weir’s roommate, stated that Weir was possibly suicidal and that there was blood “all over” the apartment.

When officer’s arrived, they located Weir at his apartment along with a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun. Taylor admitted the gun was his.

Once officers entered the apartment they say they found what appeared to be an English Mastiff belonging to Taylor, and a German Shorthair, belonging to a relative. Officers located the Mastiff and found the dog to had two gunshot wounds; one in the side and one in the head.

At the time of the call the dog was still alive but appeared gravely injured, according to police reports. Police recovered the handgun and a spent 9mm shell casing from the apartment.

While officers were inside the apartment, they noted the strong smell of cleaning supplies and what appeared to be an attempt to clean up a large amount of blood. They say it appeared as if Weir had made no attempt to render first-aid to the injured Mastiff, but rather began cleaning the blood inside the apartment instead.

During the police interview with Weir, he continued to deny doing anything wrong and denied being suicidal. Taylor was assessed and medically cleared at the scene.

The injured Mastiff was transported to a local veterinary clinic by Fayetteville Animal Services for medical treatment. The condition of the dog was not available.

Weir was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.