Local residents suspect couple asking for money to be schemers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several viewers have contacted 22News to complain about a man and woman approaching people at a local shopping center, telling a sad story and then asking for money.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk said they are aware of the report but nothing’s been reported to police.

“There’s very clever people who prey on people like that with sympathetic stories and its very unfortunate to fall victim to that,” Molly Yacovone from Springfield told 22News.

Officer Wilk urges you to call police if you encounter someone trying to talk, or trick you out of your money.