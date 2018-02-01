Governor Baker’s Big Game bet with a bite

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced they’ve entered a friendly wager based on this year’s Super Bowl.
Governor Baker bets that if the Eagles win, he will be donating a variety of food, including Springfield’s Koffee Kup Bakery’s Boston Creme Pie Cupcakes and Lemon Squares, to a food pantry in Pennsylvania.
On the other hand, Governor Wolf will be donating a variety of food to a local pantry in Massachusetts if the Patriots win.
Although Governor Baker is hoping the Patriots will win, he said “We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause.”
You can watch this year’s big game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on 22News at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday.