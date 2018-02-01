Governor Baker’s Big Game bet with a bite

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced they’ve entered a friendly wager based on this year’s Super Bowl.

Governor Baker bets that if the Eagles win, he will be donating a variety of food, including Springfield’s Koffee Kup Bakery’s Boston Creme Pie Cupcakes and Lemon Squares, to a food pantry in Pennsylvania.

We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause against @GovernorTomWolf & the @Eagles and look forward to the Pats bringing home another #SuperBowl win. #NotDone https://t.co/xKZo48rvGD pic.twitter.com/Oshr8tgtbD — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 31, 2018

On the other hand, Governor Wolf will be donating a variety of food to a local pantry in Massachusetts if the Patriots win.

#SuperBowl Sunday is around the corner and I've wagered @MassGovernor and @Patriots some of Philly's iconic foods on an @Eagles win — looking forward to seeing the Birds soar on to victory! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EarloohakX — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 31, 2018

Although Governor Baker is hoping the Patriots will win, he said “We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause.”

You can watch this year’s big game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on 22News at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday.