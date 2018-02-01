Garbage truck driver charged in deadly Ware accident

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A garbage truck driver has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly accident in Ware last July.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, 48-year-old James Avila, of Gilbertville, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Eastern Hampshire District Court on February 15.

Avila was driving a garbage truck on Church Street in Ware the morning of July 20, when he allegedly lost control of the truck and struck 62-year-old Stephen Peters, who was working in a yard.

Ware police, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services investigated the deadly crash.