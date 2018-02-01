Garbage truck driver charged in deadly Ware accident

Accident happened on July 20, 2017

By Published: Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A garbage truck driver has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly accident in Ware last July.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, 48-year-old James Avila, of Gilbertville, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Eastern Hampshire District Court on February 15.

Man killed by garbage truck identified by DA’s office

Avila was driving a garbage truck on Church Street in Ware the morning of July 20, when he allegedly lost control of the truck and struck 62-year-old Stephen Peters, who was working in a yard.

Ware police, state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services investigated the deadly crash.

Related Posts