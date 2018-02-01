Former Hadley police officer gets more than 2 years in jail for armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Hadley police officer will spend two and a half years in jail minus time served for his role in a Chicopee armed robbery in 2015.

According to spokesman of the Hampden County DA, Jim Leydon, 39-year-old Adam Bartlett was sentenced on Thursday and will serve an additional lengthy probation after his time in jail.

The former Hadley officer’s wife, Rebecca Bartlett was also sentenced to more than two years in jail for her part in the robbery.

Bartlett was found guilty by a jury on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime, resisting arrest and failure to stop for police.

The DA’s office said Bartlet robbed a Rite Aid in Chicopee on November 27, 2015, and led police on a 75 mile chase crisscrossing the state.

Bartlett claimed he was armed and demanded oxycodone during the robbery. A store employee gave him three bottles, all of which had a tracking device and no actual opioids. The DA’s office said the former Hadley officer’s wife, Rebecca Bartlett waited outside in the car during the incident.

Rebecca plead guilty in November 2017 for her role in the robbery. She also got two and a half years in jail with three years of probation.