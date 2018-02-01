February marks 15th anniversary of Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was fifteen years ago that seven astronauts lost their lives. On February 1, 2003 the space shuttle Columbia broke up as it was returning to Earth.

It was the second shuttle disaster in the space programs history.

Thirty-two-years-ago last month, the space shuttle Challenger exploded during launch, also killing seven crew members, including New Hampshire High School teacher Christa McAuliffe.

The space shuttle fleet was retired in 2011, but some would like to see something like it again.

“I would like to see it come back,” Roland Degree told 22News. “I think it would benefit us in the long run.”

Columbia was the first shuttle to fly in space. NASA, along with other private companies like Space X, are working to bring U.S astronauts back into space.