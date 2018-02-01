Energizing sports practice criticized as potentially dangerous

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial practice that takes place in professional athletics may be trickling down to high school athletes.

22News has received reports that local schools are having to explicitly ban the use of smelling salts to gain energy before games.

Smelling salts, or ammonia inhalants, are typically used to revive someone who has fainted.

“It’s really like a shock to the brain,” Youth hockey coach Andrew Kessler said. “I guess it gives them a jolt to wake up. I’m not surprised at all, a lot of these kids look up to these pro athletes. They see them do it and they think it’s okay, so you do it.”

Rudy Ashlock from Northampton said he’s worried consistent use could be bad for kids health.

“I’m sure it’s not good for you, it can’t be good for you,” Ashlock told 22News. “I think that should definitely be outlawed. Kids should not be doing this, there are definitely healthier ways to get yourself excited for a game.”

At least one high school in the area is believed to have specifically banned smelling salts this season.