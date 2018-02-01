Easthampton and Holyoke Police Departments raise money to help local veterans

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyday, 22 veterans will commit suicide in the United States.



Easthampton and Holyoke Police Departments joined forces and raised more than $5,000 for the nonprofit “22 Until None.”



The nonprofit offers resources and support for veterans.



It’s standard procedure for police officers to be clean shaven, until the annual Manuary fundraiser rolls around.



Manuary takes place every January.



Its when police officers are encouraged to grow facial hair, for a good cause. Their mission is to stop the more than 8,000 veterans who commit suicide each year.



According to veteran Captain Matthew Moriarty, Holyoke police has been participating in “Manuary” for the past seven years.

Captain Moriarty said the outpouring of support from western Massachusetts was unbelievable.



Holyoke police received donations from, as far away as, California. Manuary ended January 31.



Captain Moriarty told 22News People’s Bank in Holyoke and Westfield Senator Don Humason made generous donations.