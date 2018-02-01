Dr. Phil – “‘I’m in love with someone from social media who I’ve never met'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Twenty-one-year-old Bailey says eight months ago, she “liked” a tweet from a complete stranger and it was love at first post.

Bailey says their romance is like no other love story you’ve ever heard, but the shocking thing is this stranger has never met Bailey, and she wants her to stop sending thousands of messages professing her love.

Bailey’s mom, Ericka, says she’s lost her daughter to this fixation she has with this stranger, and she wants her daughter back. When Bailey finds out she will be sharing the stage with her mom, Bailey storms off because she says she hates her mom. Will she come back and talk to Dr. Phil?

