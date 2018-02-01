Concerns being raised over railroad crossing safety after deadly train crash in Virginia

WHATLEY, Mass. (WWLP)-Every 3 hours, a vehicle is hit by a train.

That’s what happened in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday when an Amtrak train hit a garbage truck at a crossing, killing one person. The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans on their way to West Virginia.

“Everybody is in a big hurry today anyways and the guy was probably on his cell phone,” said Paul Vivier of Greenfield. “That’s what I’ve been seeing a lot lately.”

The state upgraded the technology at the Deerfield and Whately rail crossings that activates the gates and lights that let you know when a train is passing through, a couple years ago. Amtrak’s Vermonter runs through the Deerfield and Whately railroad crossings twice every afternoon. There have been no accidents at these crossings recently, but there were some close calls with freight trains in the past.

“It was going so slow they would cut through there,” said Keith Bardwell, Superintendent of the Whately Highway Department. “It was frequent, it happened all the time, but not really anymore since they implemented the new crossing.”

Amtrak is reminding drivers to never drive around lowered gates at a crossing. It’s both dangerous and illegal.

If your car stalls on the tracks, get out, and get away from it, and find the blue emergency notification system, and call for help.

Amtrak is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the deadly train crash in Virginia.