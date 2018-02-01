Chicopee schools tout success of morning school meal program

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee schools say they’re seeing a rise in attendance and achievement after implementing their “Breakfast After the Bell” program.

State Representative Joseph Wagner visited the Stefanik Elementary School in Chicopee on Thursday to see the results of the program.

School nurse Heather Weinberg says she gets less hunger-related visits now like stomach aches and headaches.

“It was over 6,000 nurse visits a year down to 5,000,” Weinberg explained. “Now, it’s around 4,800 average, so it’s gone down a huge amount.”

Holyoke and Springfield are participating in similar programs. By the end of spring, all of their schools will serve breakfast in the classroom.