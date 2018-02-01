Chicopee police looking to identify man accused of exposing himself

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man seen in the surveillance photos above is a person of interest in two different cases of indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Wilk said the first incident happened on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area of 577 Meadow Street. The second incident allegedly happened Thursday around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 115 Chicopee Street and Meadow Street.

Wilk told 22News the man appears to be in his 20s and around 5’10” tall.

If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.