Chicopee police investigating shooting on School Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting on School Street in Chicopee that resulted in one man being taken to the hospital Thursday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News officers responded to a call about shots fired at 33 School Street around 7:51 p.m.

Wilk said when officers got to the shooting location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his injury was confirmed non-life threatening.

Wilk said the incident is under investigation and for drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1700.