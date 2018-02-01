Celebrating the start of Black History Month

Mass Appeal kicked off Black History Month with three segments. First, LuJuana Hood, director of PAHMUSA and Janine Fondon, Professor at Bay Path University, told us about “The Intersection: Women of Color on the Move”, an exhibit focused around the world of women of color with determination to create a more inclusive world. Then, Zee Johnson, owner of Olive Tree Books and Voices, and Dr. Amilcar Shabazz, Professor of History at UMass Amherst, shared the details about the upcoming Book Lovers Weekend in collaboration with the National African American Book Chain Read-In. Finally, Reverend Will Naylor sang “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen”, a traditional African American spiritual that black people still sing today to honor their roots and heritage.

