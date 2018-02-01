Black History Month exhibit showcases untold stories of Civil Rights Movement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exhibit recognizing history’s “hidden figures” will kick off Black History Month in Springfield.

Professor Janine Fondon at Bay Path College told 22News, “History sometime is quite hidden in plain sight.”

Well not any more. In honor of Black History Month, Bay Path University, University of Massachusetts, Pan African Historical Museum USA (PAHMUSA) and partners will present an interactive panel and exhibit, showcasing the journey of 31 national and local hidden figures for the Civil Rights and Women’s Movements.

It will run until March 31st at Tower Square in Springfield. Entitled “The Intersection: Untold Stories About Women of Color On the Move” opens Thursday night.

“It really all starts with who we are and who we are all goes back to the history,” said Professor Fondon.

Guests will walk through history, dating back to early civilization African Queens to modern day women, who have set the pace for progress.

“So that we can see who are some of the players and what kind of history did they make,” said Professor Fondon.

Most of these stories occurred during a racially charged and divided America.

Bay Path Communications Director, Professor Janine Fondon, helped spearhead the exhibit. She found her own family’s history overlapping in this project.

“You know Irene Morgan, who happens to be my aunt, who’s also in the exhibit. For her to win a Supreme Court case, you know about segregation in 1946. That gives you the sense of the courage,” said Professor Fondon.

From Springfield women of color joining the Navy, to Smith College alum Evelyn Boyd Granville, the second African American woman to receive a Ph.D in Mathematics. These women were instrumental to change. The spirit of history governs our everyday lives.

According Fondon, its an important tool for future leaders.

Jada Furlow, a junior at Bay Path College, told 22News, “So moving forward, I hope to have a better understanding of the past and how it going to affect my life.”

The exhibit is an outgrowth of the Bay Path program “Women on the Move.”

The February 1st panel is a pre-event leading up to Women’s History Month in March.