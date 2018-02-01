Berkshire and Franklin counties saw at least 2 inches of snow Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There may not be much of it on the ground in Springfield, but there is still plenty of snow in Berkshire and Franklin counties.

Some towns in Franklin County picked up between 1 and 3 inches of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Snow also fell in the Berkshires, leaving a dusting of fresh snow on the ground in Becket.

“I am happy about the snow, I like the snow,” Chester resident Healther Reed told 22News. “We do live in New England so I am a fan, but I’m also a fan of summer.”

Despite bare ground in the Springfield area, there is still a pretty good amount of snow on the ground in the Berkshires.