2 Holyoke men facing drug and gun charges after police search on North Summer Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Holyoke men are facing drug and gun charges after local police, state troopers and federal agents executed a search warrant at a home on North Summer Street Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that 18-year-old Marco Mendoza and 46-year-old Lizandro Almodoval are both being charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Additional charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a dangerous weapon, the brass knuckles.

Police say they seized two guns, 130 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 50 grams of heroin, 350 grams of marijuana, brass knuckles and nearly $4,000 in cash.

An investigation into the two suspects began in January when officers learned of a drug distribution operation at their home on North Summer Street.

Mendoza and Almodoval were booked at the Holyoke Police Department and later transferred to Holyoke District Court for arraignment.

No further information was immediately available.