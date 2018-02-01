1 person shot in attempted armed robbery at State Street jewelry store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store on State Street that has left one person in the hospital Thursday evening.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the armed robbery attempt at the El Dorado Jewelry store on 817 State Street was reported a little before 6 p.m.

Walsh said one gunshot victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

It is unknown if their injury is life threatening.

Three suspects allegedly left the location in a motor vehicle before officers arrived, Walsh added.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.