Victim of deadly pedestrian accident in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man struck and killed by a car in Springfield Friday has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 28-year-old Mark Lozada Davis died after being struck at the intersection of Parker and Vincent Streets just after 8:00 Friday night.

Springfield police and the motor vehicle homicide unit of the Hampden District Attorney’s office are still looking into what led up to the deadly accident.