Valley Classical Concerts presents: Manhattan String Quartet

You have the chance to enjoy a beautiful musical afternoon in Western Mass this weekend, and still have time to make it back for the big game. John Montanari, Creative Director of the Valley Classical Concerts, gave us a preview of their upcoming performance by the Manhattan String Quartet.

Valley Classical Concerts presents the Manhattan String Quartet, performing classic works by Mozart, Ravel and Haydn on Sunday, February 4 at Sweeney Concert Hall inside Smith College’s Sage Hall, Green Street, Northampton. Pre-concert talk at 2:00 p.m., concert at 3:00. Information at ValleyClassicalConcerts.org.”