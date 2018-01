(CNN) – A story that is sure to be a-peel-ing.

Police in Spain got more than they bargained for when they looked in the back of a car and van that were being driven erratically.

The care was stuffed with hundreds of oranges. The cops seized four tons of the fruit and arrested the suspected orange thieves.

They said they just found the fruit laying on the ground but didn’t have the paperwork to carry that much produce.

Orange theft apparently happens often in Spain when prices get high.

