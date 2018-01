A famous Shakespeare comedy is coming to Western Massachusetts! Actors Mary Marcil-Labbe and Joe Van Allen told us all about “Much Ado About Nothing” presented by the Exit 7 Players.

“Much Ado About Nothing”

Presented by the Exit 7 Players

February 9, 10, 16, 17 – 8pm

February 11 & 18 – 2pm

37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow

413-583-4301

exit7players.org