State Police “Most Wanted” murder suspect arrested in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lynn man who was on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list is in custody after a joint police operation Tuesday night.

In a news release, State Police spokesman David Procopio told 22News 28-year-old Steven Touch was arrested for his role in a fatal 2012 home invasion in Billerica after police found him hiding inside a drawer built into a bed frame at a house on Empire Street around 7:30 p.m.

Procopio said Touch was taken to the Lynn Police Department where he was booked and later on transferred to custody of the Billerica Police Department.

Touch was indicted in June 2017 with two other suspects, Sophan Keo and Gabriel Arias, by a grand jury for the murder of 22-year-old Quintin Koehler during a home invasion in July 2012.

Keo and Arias were previously arrested, but Procopio explained that Touch continued to be on the run and was listed on the Most Wanted fugitives list.

After several failed attempts to arrest Touch, Procopio said police developed information on his whereabouts and obtained a warrant, which led to his arrest inside of the home on Empire Street.

Touch is scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.