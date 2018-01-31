Holyoke man facing charges after shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is in police custody after a confrontation outside a home on Edgewood Street Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers responded to a shooting incident outside a Springfield resident’s home around 12:45 p.m.

Walsh said the resident told police he shot one of two men who were outside his home, after one pointed a gun at him.

The shooting victim, who Walsh identified as 21-year-old Emilio Garcia Cappas, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was later sent to Baystate Medical Center and arrested.

Walsh said he is facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony.

There is no word on who the other person outside on the Springfield resident’s home with Cappas.