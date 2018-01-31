Springfield PD: Man arrested after gun found in shoebox under teen’s bed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police allegedly found a gun hidden in a shoe box underneath a teenager’s bed in a home on Mystic Street Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 42-year-old Marcelino Massa was arrested in connection with the finding. Walsh said narcotics and street crime officers were executing a search warrant on the 2nd floor of 13 Mystic Street when they found the firearm and 48 rounds of ammunition in the shoe box.

The serial number on the gun was defaced.