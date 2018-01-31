Springfield Fire Department welcomes four new graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s newest firefighter graduating class received their badges Wednesday.

Joshua Kenniston, Peter Cubilette, Jonathan Shea and Ryan Wilkie became Springfield’s newest firefighters.

The new class includes a second-generation firefighter. Firefighter Ronald Kenniston did the honors for his son Joshua. The elder Kenniston expressed his pride to 22News. “Oh, I’m very proud of him at this point. He’s got the best training, he’s had the best equipment, now he’s working with the best guys.”

As members of their families looked on, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi congratulated this latest class of firefighters.

