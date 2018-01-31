Southwick FD reminding the importance of working alarms after dog starts fire

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Fire Department is using a resident’s close-call experience to remind everyone about the importance of working fire alarms and stove safety.

The fire department shared a video taken from inside the resident’s home on their Facebook page Tuesday night. It shows one of the family’s dogs jump up to reach a plate of leftover pancakes on the gas stove. When doing so, the Southwick Fire Department says the dog accidentally hit the ignition button, and within minutes, a fire starts burning.

The woman was connected to a monitored alarm system and called first responders, saving severe damage and potentially the dogs’ lives.

“What an excellent demonstration of how alarm systems can not only save your home, but your four legged family members as well,” Southwick police wrote on Facebook after sharing the video.

Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson said both police officers and firefighters went to the home after receiving the call and found smoke.

“If you have pets or young children in the home, look into safety covers for your stove controls,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. They also said to be cautious about putting things on top of the stove.