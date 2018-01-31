Search for drug suspect in Holyoke called-off

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A late-night search for a drug suspect in Holyoke was called-off Wednesday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that city police and state troopers spent hours searching for a suspect who escaped, after being arrested on drug charges on I-91.

The search mainly centered in the area of Meadowview Road in Holyoke, but was unsuccessful and was called-off around midnight.

State Trooper Corey Brown told 22News that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The suspect’s name has not been released.