Restaurants prep for Super Bowl chicken wing orders

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots aren’t only ones planning their strategy for Super Bowl Sunday.

E.B’s restaurant in Agawam is working to fill all their orders for chicken wings this weekend.

E.B’s expects to prepare two and a half tons of chicken wings for Pioneer Valley parties

all weekend, not just on Sunday.

Owner Ed Borgatti told 22News, “Now it’s all about the weekend, it’s Super Bowl parties at work on Friday, and Saturday you’re getting your wings ready for Sunday.”

It wasn’t always like this. According to Borgatti, wings becoming king of Super Bowl partying started somewhere around Super Bowl 30. Borgatti said, “The chicken wing success started by accident, I believe. They actually were throwing the wings away years ago, and someone threw them in the flyolater and the rest is history.”

People planning to attend Super Bowl parties generally expect their host to roll out the chicken wings.

Justin Coffey, from Suffield, Connecticut, said, “They’re easy to eat. It’s good party food. Everyone loves the different flavors and everything.”

Borgatti said he may have to limit the number of wings he sells. His orders are piling up, and he says if you’re waiting until Sunday to place an order, it may be too late.