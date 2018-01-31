Pests like mice escape the cold by vacationing in your home or car

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With colder temperatures, pests like mice are looking for a warm place to go. When they get inside your home, they can cause a number of problems.

Pipes and gaps in your foundation are ways they can get into your home. Mice can fit through holes as small as the size of a dime. If you have mice in your home, you might want to call in a pest professional to get rid of them.

Mice can also get into your car. Mice can chew through the wiring in your car, leading to short circuits and electrical problems.

“Cleaning up any debris that is in your garage,” Rob Guyette recommends. “Make sure your trash is sealed up because you don’t want them to look for food and harborage. Once they get in there they’re going to find shelter.”

If you suspect mice are living in your car, Guyette recommends you take it to a mechanic to look for nesting under the hood and to avoid costly repairs.