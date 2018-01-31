Leverett post office property is being sold

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP)- Leverett residents have been getting their mail at the post office on Montague Road for more than 160 years.

They’re worried this might change, because a sign’s up saying the post office is being sold.

“Its kind of like a village well I see all my neighbors here and I really enjoy that,” said Ben Goldberg of Leverett.

Leverett residents almost lost the post office 7 years ago when the U.S. Postal Service considered shutting down the location. This uncertainty is back after the current property owners reached an agreement to sell it.

“We’re all going through the same thing as we did then. We recognize that wait a minute we are going to lose something very vital to our community,” said Heather Hutchinson of Leverett.

Greg Woodard and his family have owned the post office for 85 years, leasing it to the USPS. The buyers haven’t indicated how they’ll use the property, but it could become a residence.

“I believe it could be turned into a house because back in 1972 my cousin was postmaster and lived in the back half,” said Leverett Post Office Property Owner, Greg Woodard. “I won’t have any control after we close so that will be up to the new owner.”

Woodard told 22News the lease with the postal service expires in June of 2019. He expects the buyers to close on the property in late February.

Woodard said he decided to sell the property to give him more time to spend with his grandchildren.