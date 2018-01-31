Lawmakers reviewing petition to reduce state sales tax

BOSTON (WWLP) – A sales tax reduction initiative petition is nearing the final stages of the ballot process. It’s currently under consideration by Massachusetts lawmakers who could choose to pass the proposal before it gets to the ballot.

If passed, a ballot question could reduced the state sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent. The petition would also establish a permanent tax-free weekend in August.

Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst spoke in support of the proposal at a Revenue Committee hearing on Wednesday.

“What we’re trying to do here is to bring important consumer dollars back here into Massachusetts,” Hurst said. “Which right now, tax incentive dollars by the billions, the tens of billions, are leaving Massachusetts, leaving our economy to go to tax-free internet sites.”

Critics of the proposal are concerned it could hurt programs that rely on state revenue for funding.

The legislature has until May to act on the petition.

They can choose to either pass it, propose an amendment or take no action.