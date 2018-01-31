How to: Customizing your Facebook news feed preferences

(WTNH) — Facebook’s mission statement is to: “Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together”. To help with community building and connecting users in a meaningful way, the social platform is undergoing a change to its’ main page, or news feed.

The news feed is the area of Facebook where a mix of posts from friends, family and brands a user likes or follows are aggregated, sorted and displayed by relevancy based on a number of factors determined by data.

In a press release on Thursday, Facebook has stated that they will be making updates over the next few months to, “have more opportunities to interact with the people they care about” and less from brands or publishers. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, explained the changes and how they will impact you in his lengthy post on Facebook.

More than two billion users will now see less content from businesses, brands and the media with this algorithm change. The tech giant is set to release more improvements in 2018.

How do you ensure that you’re still seeing the latest local news from 22News in your Facebook news feed? Use the ‘News Feed Preference’ feature to customize your news feed so that you’re not missing important updates.

Making these changes on Facebook.com on your computer:

Tutorial: Facebook ‘See First’ on Your Facebook App View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Open the Facebook app and press the 3 lines on the bottom right to open up the menu Click on 'Settings' Tap 'News Feed Preferences' Press 'Prioritize Who to See First' Find WTNH News 8 and select the logo until you see a star icon. Click 'Done'