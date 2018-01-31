Holyoke man who had 16,000+ child porn images, videos pleads guilty

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man who allegedly used to let neighborhood children come over to play at his house pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to receiving child pornography.

According to a release sent to 22News by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s Office, 75-year-old Edward Dupont was found to have more than 16,000 images and 35 videos of child pornography on a computer at his home, as well as a 170-page manual entitled, “How to Practice Child Love.” These items were discovered by federal agents during a search of his residence back in 2015, and he’s been in custody ever since.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the manual found in Dupont’s presents itself as an “an education and a step-by-step guide for adults to engage and practice sexual relationships with children,” and states that “You do not even need to leave your own house or lot to meet new children and child love candidates. If you are bound to stay at your house, and preferably living alone, you can actually get the kids all the way to your front door – and even inside. This might even be a very safe option too – since as soon as you get the kids inside, no one can watch your activities from outside.”

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Dupont waived his Miranda rights and told federal agents he had a sexual interest in young children. Dupont denied ever having sexual contact with children, but admitted that neighborhood children would come over to play in his backyard and basement.

He faces up to 15 years in prison, seven years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, if the court accepts the terms of the plea agreement. The sentencing is scheduled for April 26, 2018.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.