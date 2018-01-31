Healthy oatmeal and pour-over coffee

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes with the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s hard to make the time to eat! Annie Lytle Rich, General Manager of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters showed us how to make a delicious and healthy oatmeal recipe!

1 ½ cups water (plus a pinch of salt)

1/2 cup of quick cooking steel cut oats

2 tablespoons flaxseed

1 tbl chia seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

1 pinch of cloves, nutmeg, ginger (each)

1 cup frozen berries