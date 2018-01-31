Greenfield woman facing eviction for use of prescribed medical marijuana

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is being forced to leave a Greenfield apartment complex for smoking prescribed medical marijuana.

Mill House Apartments has given Anita Nelson until February 6 to find a new place to live. Nelson has been living at the Mill House Apartments on Wells Street in Greenfield for the past 13 years.

She suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, has multiple spinal injuries, and a torn rotator cuff. She has a license for medical marijuana to help relieve the pain.

Mill House Apartments gave her an eviction notice back in July for violating their no-smoking policy.

Nelson is upset the apartment complex won’t make an exception.

“I have lived here 13 years they only instituted this no smoking policy 2 years ago,” Nelson told 22News. “But I don’t care its my medicine, how I consume my medicine is none of their business.”

Nelson filed an emergency motion to stop the eviction through the Greenfield courthouse. She said she will move into the Wells Street Homeless Shelter if she loses the case.

22News contacted the Mill House Apartments for comments.

We haven’t heard back from them yet.